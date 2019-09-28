Gavin Cowan urges AFC Telford to be brave

Cowan has stood by his belief that ‘confidence is a con’ and the Telford players need to be brave on the pitch to turn around their slow start to the campaign.

The Bucks, who visit bottom-of-the-table side Blyth Spartans today, have struggled with the expectancy of playing at the New Bucks Head this term and the boss feels they will be better suited to playing away.

“We constantly try to encourage them to do better and be better,” Cowan, whose side have won four of their first 11 league games, said.

“To try things and take risks. One of my sayings is that from the mid-phase if you pass forward and it’s intercepted, you are not giving the ball away – it’s a calculated risk.

“Nobody gets damned for doing that, if you’re passing sideways or backwards you could be in trouble.”

“But interceptions playing football happens. You just have to get the right reaction.”

The Bucks boss, has refuted the idea that Telford’s plans need ripping up and a complete re-start as his side, 13th in National North, are still just four points from a play-off position.

But the boss he wants to see more from his players, who he says are afforded freedom to play with courage.

“Confidence is a con to me. You need confidence to play well but if you haven’t got confidence you don’t play well,” he added. “For me it’s not the word. It’s more having courage. We’re giving players the freedom to do it so it’s now having the courage to go and do what we’re asking.

“(Last) Saturday was a real low point but sometimes when you’ve had such good success, you’ve got to hit rock bottom to start to pick up again.

“That’s what I’m thinking. We need to get to Saturday and put in a performance today more than anything. Hopefully the result looks after itself.”