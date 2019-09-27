Telford boss wary of winless hosts

The Green Army have started the season in poor form under new boss – former Newcastle midfielder and ex-Birmingham boss Lee Clark.

Blyth are bottom and winless in National League North with just two points from 11 outings.

But Cowan, whose side could do with a positive result after back-to-back home defeats against Chester in the league and Nantwich in the FA Cup, is wary of the north east side clicking into gear.

“They are like a lot of teams in this league, they aren’t very far away,” the Bucks boss said. “I know they’ve not had a great start, but I don’t think they are pressing any panic buttons, they are understanding they had a massive turnaround in the summer.”

Cowan is demanding a response from his side after their below-par Cup exit. He added: “It’ll be a tough place to go, but we’ve got to go there and find something now. Find some heart and desire. The lads have got to play for each other and put in a performance. That’s what we’re focusing on.

“It is a tough place to go, I’ve spoke to a couple of managers and they all said it’s a tough place to go, but it’s as tough as you want to make it.

“We’ll be well prepared. As always we’ll give the players everything they are going to need to perform on the pitch. We’ll encourage them to go and do that.

“What I’m interested in now is a decent performance on Saturday full of hard work, desire and bringing the result with it.”

Chris Lait (ankle) and Henry Cowans (quad) are nursing knocks.

AFC Telford (3-5-2): Wycherley; White, Sutton (c), Lilly; Daniels, Deeney, Walker, McQuilkin, Morley; Dinanga, Williams.