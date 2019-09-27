Gavin Cowan warns Telford's players futures are on the line

Cowan called for perspective on his side’s position in National League North earlier this week, but is aware that performances must step up after last week’s poor FA Cup exit to Nantwich.

Having kept the majority of his successful squad from last season, the Bucks boss says it is up to his players to deliver on the raised expectation ahead of tomorrow’s trip to winless basement boys Blyth Spartans.

“We have created an expectation now and we’ve got to live up to that,” said Cowan. “That’s not something I shy away from, we’ve created expectation after having a brilliant season.

“You have to pat the players on the back for creating it, but now they have to live up to it. That’s what I’m urging them to do.

“But the ones that can’t, unfortunately, have to be honest and probably move on. We’ll be finding that out in the next couple of weeks. The ones that do want to stay and fight it out are the ones that will be successful.

“I was honest with the players after the game last week. I don’t doubt the quality in there, but I’m just not sure some can live up to the expectation.

“That is a different thing. All of these players can play at this level but when you play for AFC Telford Football Club it’s a different kettle of fish in this league.”

Having enjoyed an impressive debut campaign, Cowan admits he is ‘seeing a different side’ to being a manager given his side’s struggles this term.

But the New Bucks Head boss has maintained that, with his side just four points from a play-off spot in 13th, all is not lost.

He added: “Of course I’m seeing a different side of it and I’m not naive enough to think it’s all a bed of roses.

“Ultimately that’s football. I’ve experienced it as a player and a coach and now as a manager.

“The big message last year was that while it was brilliant it was going well we all stick together.

“We can’t make impulse, emotional decisions like thinking we have to rip everything up and start again.”