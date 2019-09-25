Gavin Cowan is looking to halt Telford's negative energy

The Bucks boss is a big advocate of a positive ethos and mindset, but his side are struggling to live up to expectations after last season’s memorable exploits.

Cowan’s men have won just two of seven home games this season, losing four, including the disappointing FA Cup exit to lower-ranked Nantwich on Saturday.

The Telford chief reckons the pressure of expectancy at the New Bucks Head is why is side have enjoyed better results on the road.

“We’ve got to get better. I think we’ve got the remedy to do that,” Cowan, whose side go to winless basement boys Blyth Spartans on Saturday, said.

“It’s a complicated one to put your finger on, but ultimately there’s been a massive energy shift and we need to get back to that positive energy.

“It’s tough, supporters want results. What was disappointing about Saturday (against Nantwich) is that there was the performance lacking.

“You can tell the players are struggling with the expectation, that’s how I feel, I think it shows as we’ve done very well away from home.

“But at home we’ve really struggled. We’ll have to address that and look at the players that can deal with that and rise to it.

“It’s something I certainly thrive on, pressure and expectation is only going to make you better. That’s what we created for ourselves.”