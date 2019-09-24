Gavin Cowan wants to keep AFC Telford on even keel

The Bucks chief revealed he was at the lowest ebb of his tenure after Saturday’s 3-0 home FA Cup exit against lower-ranked Nantwich Town.

Telford are 13th in the National League North after four wins from their first 11 games, but while the boss understands fans’ expectancy for his side after last season’s success, Cowan does not accept everything is doom and gloom.

“It’s sheer disappointment. But ultimately we’re trying to put things into perspective,” Cowan said.

“Even though it’s not been an accelerated start, we are still four points off the play-offs after 11 games.

“Going out of the FA Cup is not ideal but we have to put a little perspective on it. There’s an expectation on us now and we have got to live up to that.”

Cowan added a reminder that the priority for his side this term is to secure their status in the middle of the division’s pack.

The boss added: “It’s a marathon not a sprint. It’s always great when you’re winning football matches, but they don’t all have to come in the first 10 games of the season.

“It’s better to finish well, look at Blyth last year. They finished well and ended up in the play-offs. I’m not saying that’s what we want – I’d rather start winning from Saturday – but ultimately I expect to be mid-table and assess from there.

“As soon as mid-table points arrive then we can start looking at the next stage. But we have to put things into perspective.”