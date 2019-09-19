Gavin Cowan happy with squad run-outs

The Bucks boss was able to hand valuable minutes to first-team squad members as Telford edged to a 1-0 success despite Steph Morley’s late red card.

Andre Brown netted the winner. Morley, Zak Lilly, Theo Streete, James McQuilkin, Lewis Reilly and Sheridan Martinez were involved alongside some youngsters.

Cowan: “It was really good for us, we wanted a friendly and they have a very good set-up there with Mick Tranter involved. We wanted to give minutes to some players who haven’t had as many minutes.

“It was a worthwhile exercise for us. It was good for Andre to get minutes like all the lads. It was a chance I would expect him to finish but it was good he put it away.”

Bucks youth-team players Josh Garrington, Liam Trewartha, Harry Walker and Mike O’Toole all had run-outs.

“It was a really good learning curve for them,” added Cowan. “From the moment they turned up it’s nice for them to be in and around the first team to see the standards expected.

“And it’s always good for us to have a look at he youngsters that are around.”

Cowan and his side are training tonight with their eye on beginning their FA Cup campaign on Saturday.

Hosts Telford welcome Nantwich Town, of the division below, to the New Bucks Head in the competition’s second qualifying draw.