Telford clash in memory of Win Pryce

The Bucks will take a squad mixed of first-team experience and youth to Shifnal’s Acoustafoam Stadium for tonight’s 7.30pm kick-off, where the Win Pryce Trophy will be awarded to the victors.

Former AFC Telford vice-chairman Win died in November 2017. He was an essential part in the club’s reformation in 2004.

Interim chairman Andy revealed the idea to hold the friendly in honour of his dad was from Shifnal managing director Mick Tranter.

“It was something Mick at Shifnal rang me and my mum Rose to ask last week,” said Andy. “The game had already been arranged but they wanted it in memory of dad. It’s very important to us to support local football and hopefully it can be a yearly event in pre-season or midway through the season.”

Andy added: “Mick said nothing had been done (in football) for dad so would you mind? I’m really pleased something has been put on for his memory.

“Mick and Dad knew each other for years since back when AFC Telford formed in 2004, they shared holidays together and had a really good friendship.

“Dad really wanted the youth team to keep going at Telford.

“I’m going to go down. My mum is having a bit of treatment with her health but may go. It is a school night but my son might go for the first half.

“It’s really nice for the family. Dad did a lot for AFC Telford and he loved the club, it’s nice they have honoured him.”

The club’s interim chairman admitted that supporting local non-league clubs is an important part of AFC Telford’s community outreach.

“It’s something we pride ourselves on,” Andy added.