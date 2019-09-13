Marcus Dinanga hoping to continue AFC Telford hot streak

It will be Dinanga’s first time facing the Blues, but he is no stranger to finding the back of the net and has struck in each of the last two games.

“I’ve never played against them. I came in last year and missed the game against them,” said Dinanga.

“I’m looking forward to playing against them.

“Hopefully I can stay in the team and score another goal. And, hopefully, the team win to help us (stay) on track.”

Telford go into the game three unbeaten in National League North, but they are not resting on their laurels.

“Brackley was a good result away from home (drawing 1-1) but we still weren’t happy with it,” added Dinanga.

The Bucks are 11th in the table, while Chester are third having only lost once.

But Gavin Cowan’s men appear to have turned a corner after bouncing back from a poor run of results by going three matches unbeaten.

Dinanga added: “We’ve got a lot of players out the squad at the moment too, a lot of quality.

“You can see how hard the players are working on the pitch to make sure the players keep their shirt. If you’re lacking in any type of way you’ll be out the squad with someone to replace you.

“It’s always pressure there in the team we have this year. Always someone breathing down your neck.”