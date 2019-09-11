Marcus Dinanga believes AFC Telford United are back on track

Gavin Cowan’s men lost some ground with a poor run of just one win in five games – which included three defeats – but have started to turn their fortunes around.

The Bucks are three games unbeaten with seven points from nine after boss Cowan revealed some home truths were shared in a dressing room ‘lock-in’ two weeks ago.

Forward Dinanga has two goals in two games after netting from the spot to earn Telford a credible point at Brackley on Saturday and feels the tide is turning.

“It was just about people doing their jobs really. If you’re not going to do your job then don’t be shouting at other players to do their jobs,” Dinanga said of the exchange of words during training. “But everything has just clicked really. This is how we should’ve started the season. Obviously it’s a bit late but we can still catch up.

“We’ve got loads of games left, we can’t be down and I think we’re back on track really.

“It’s a happy place again. When we’re losing a lot of players will go in a mood and training won’t be as good as when you’re winning. It happens

.”