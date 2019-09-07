Gavin Cowan: AFC Telford well worth their draw

Cowan felt his men would have been worthy winners at St James Park but settled for a point after a Marcus Dinanga penalty four minutes before half-time brought them level.

Matt Lowe's early opener, after poor defending from the visitors, had given Brackley - who have made the play-off twice in two seasons - the advantage.

But a point apiece means the Bucks extend their unbeaten run to three games, remaining 11th in National League North.

Telford had the better of the second period, where the game improve as a spectacle. Brendon Daniels almost won it with a free-kick late on.

Cowan said: "Brackley are so good at this level. Coming here and getting a point is good going. I thought we were well worth it.

"It's a brilliant performance on our part. I thought if anyone deserved it (the win) we deserved it. We were quite dominant, especially in possession.

"I don't remember to much about it (their goal) to be honest, it was very early in the game.

"Again we were very dominant in the early stages. We really set the tone.

"I was really pleased with the lads in terms of their desire. I thought we were first to the ball. I've just seen the stats on seconds balls, penalty area entries, crosses, shots, they're all good.

"We'd have liked a few more opportunities on goal but that's something Brackley do really well.

"On the whole I thought we were excellent. As a performance it was one of the best, the lads have certainly got a lot of belief now."

Dinanga made it two goals in two games with his rasping penalty to bring the visitors levels.

The forward, playing behind lead striker Aaron Williams as part of three attackers, smashed his penalty into the top corner after a stunning piece of individual skill won the spot-kick.

Cowan added on his goalscorer: "I didn't want to say too much to him at half-time because players can invariably think they've done a job.

"The goal itself, he made it and scored it, but it was phenomenal skill to bring it down from such a height and dink it over the centre-half to get brought down.

"It was one of those shocking ones really. I was shocked to see such amazing skill at this level. Then he wraps it into the top corner.

"That's the confidence Marcus has got when he's firing, We need to keep him working hard, showing that desire, he understands his job out of possession.

"If Marcus can get that in his game he'll do very well and this level and the level above."