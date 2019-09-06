Brackley v AFC Telford: Adam Walker ready for a reunion

“To be fair it’s not been like that,” said the Bucks man. “I’m in touch with a few of them , but when you’re not playing matches or training you don’t really want to be speaking about the football.

“So I’ve not heard too much from them. They got a good away win on Tuesday so will be going into tomorrow with spirits up after a good performance.

“But we made it back-to-back wins too and want to push on.”

Walker, 28, will meet a number of former acquaintances and friends at St. James Park tomorrow. He had a successful time with Kevin Wilkin’s Saints, including an FA Trophy win at Wembley and two play-off campaigns.

The midfielder also played under Wilkin at former club Nuneaton.

He wants to be in Gavin Cowan’s Telford midfield as tomorrow’s visitors go in search of a third straight win after Cowan openly revealed frank words had been exchanged in Bucks training to spark a return to form.

Walker helped Brackley to third-placed finishes in 2017/18 and 2018/19. The success was built around a core of talented players improving and strong home form.

“It’s a tough place to go,” said Walker. “It’s was always a fortress for us when I played there. We didn’t lose many at home and had a very good home record.

“They will be trying to keep that, but for us it’s about playing our game. We’re on a run of two wins and if we give 100 per cent we can get the result we want.

“They’ve kept a nucleus and it always helped that a number of our players stuck around. They also brought in some good players year on year.”

“That was how they got their success, they tried to do things right.”

Brackley sit seventh in this season’s National North, one point ahead of AFC Telford.

Wilkin is highly regarded in the non-league game and midfielder Walker, who netted his first Telford goal in the win at Bradford PA last weekend, went along with that notion.

Walker said. “He’s done well in his time.

“I’ve always got respect for people who have performed and done well in the game. He knows what he wants. He’s got his own style and he’s been successful with that.

“He’s been loyal to a number of lads and they’ve stuck by him.”

Bucks boss Cowan said he will be assessing a couple of knocks ahead of the clash.