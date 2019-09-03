Gavin Cowan: AFC Telford are finding their rhythm

The Bucks came from behind to overturn a 2-0 deficit and run out 4-3 winners at home to Gloucester City on Tuesday night.

That thrilling victory followed a 3-2 success at Bradford Park Avenue at the weekend and lifted Telford up to 11th in the table.

And Cowan feels his side are starting to find their feet after the disappointment of missing out on the play-offs last season.

"We asked the players to climb a mountain last year and convinced them there was something at the top of it, but ultimately there was nothing," said the boss.

"I know we were close in a couple of aspects, but now we're at the bottom again and we've got to convince them to climb that mountain again.

"It's asking them to go again. It was a big effort last year and a lot of energy expelled. You've got to get back into that rythm and that's very difficult to do.

"It takes a bit of time to get it back but I do feel we are starting to bring that energy back now. Other than the first half-hour, I've been pleased with the last two performances."

Goals from Brendon Daniels, Marcus Dinanga, Shane Sutton and Aaron Wiliams helped the Bucks recover from a nightmare start before a late penalty set up a tight finish.

And Cowan admitted his side were punished for their mistakes as the visitors raced into a 2-0 lead inside the first 20 minutes.

"The gameplans that we've put into place this year have been the right ones, the tactics have been right ones - it's just a lot of unforced errors at the moment," he added.

"If a team come here and pass us off the park I can handle that, but we had 12 unforced errors in the first half.

"I know I call it a process and that might get tiresome to some people, but it doesn't to me. If you are going to believe in something, then believe in it when it's good and bad.

"When they stick to it we are successful, and the players know that. They got a bit frustrated with themselves in the first half and went out on a tangent again.

"Ultimately you have to be strong enough to overcome that and that's what I commend the players on, not just their ability. I'm not sure Gloucester got out their half too often in the second half. We took the game by the scruff of the neck."