Wycherley response has impressed Telford boss

Wycherley, from The Rock, has returned earlier than planned from a loan spell at Barwell.

He continued to train with the Bucks while playing for the Canaries, after being ‘way off it’ in pre-season. And he has done enough to get back into Telford first-team contention.

“Supporters are passionate about Andy because he’s a local lad and now he’s back to fight for that No.1 spot,” said Cowan.

“He was still training with us while out on loan at Barwell and we saw a change from him.

“I think the loan ended up being the kick up the backside that he needed.

“He has made big steps, so hopefully he continues to apply himself and push for that place.”

Coventry loanee Corey Addai has been between the sticks for the Bucks so far this season.

His loan comes to an end on Monday and, when asked if it will be extended, Cowan added: “We’ll see what happens this weekend and take it from there.”

Wycherley, 21, was supposed to stay with Barwell until next Friday – but officially returned to Telford on Tuesday.

Wycherley, who shone in last season’s run to the FA Trophy semi-finals, was hoping to get the nod for Telford in their National North clash at Bradford Park Avenue today.