Menu

Advertising

Gavin Cowan tells AFC Telford to stick to the plan

By Joe Edwards | AFC Telford United | Published:

Boss Gavin Cowan has urged his AFC Telford United players to stick to the gameplan as they aim to get back on track at Bradford Park Avenue tomorrow.

Gavin Cowan

The Bucks head to the Horsfall Stadium on the back of a disappointing 3-1 home loss to Leamington on Bank Holiday Monday.

Cowan felt his players ended up acting on impulse, rather than what was set out in training, in that game, and he said: “We just want to get our season on track after what has not been the best of starts.

“We’re asking the players to bring the application and stick to the gameplan.

“When we stick to the plan, it works. It served us well last year, so we’ve just got to stick to it.”

Opponents Avenue have fared similarly to Telford – finding themselves towards the bottom despite turning heads last campaign.

The Bucks just missed out on the play-offs last term, with Bradford sneaking into seventh ahead of them before they fell at the first hurdle against Spennymoor Town.

“They were in the play-offs last season, and now they’re near the bottom of the table,” added Cowan on tomorrow’s encounter.

“It’s a similar situation to us, and there are others – Spennymoor, Altrincham – who have struggled after doing well last season.

“Supporters are frustrated and I get that, but we’re working hard to put things right.

“I believe in these players. We will get back to it and it’s about everybody sticking together.”

AFC Telford United Football Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards
Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @JoeEdwards_Star

Sports reporter for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News