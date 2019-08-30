Gavin Cowan tells AFC Telford to stick to the plan

The Bucks head to the Horsfall Stadium on the back of a disappointing 3-1 home loss to Leamington on Bank Holiday Monday.

Cowan felt his players ended up acting on impulse, rather than what was set out in training, in that game, and he said: “We just want to get our season on track after what has not been the best of starts.

“We’re asking the players to bring the application and stick to the gameplan.

“When we stick to the plan, it works. It served us well last year, so we’ve just got to stick to it.”

Opponents Avenue have fared similarly to Telford – finding themselves towards the bottom despite turning heads last campaign.

The Bucks just missed out on the play-offs last term, with Bradford sneaking into seventh ahead of them before they fell at the first hurdle against Spennymoor Town.

“They were in the play-offs last season, and now they’re near the bottom of the table,” added Cowan on tomorrow’s encounter.

“It’s a similar situation to us, and there are others – Spennymoor, Altrincham – who have struggled after doing well last season.

“Supporters are frustrated and I get that, but we’re working hard to put things right.

“I believe in these players. We will get back to it and it’s about everybody sticking together.”