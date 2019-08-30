Bradford PA v AFC Telford: Aaron Williams hopeful of upturn in form

Having lost four of their seven National League North games so far, Gavin Cowan’s side are keen to kick off a winning run.

Telford are 17th in the table going into it, Avenue 19th, with one victory to their name.

“They’re looking at our results and they’re thinking what we’re thinking about them,” said Williams.

“They’ll be confident after winning on Monday (at Darlington).

“They’re looking forward to playing us, but we’re going to put a performance in that will make the fans proud. As players, we really appreciate the support they give us.

“They play a massive part in getting the boys going and give us that extra 10 per cent.

“We’ll all be playing for the badge and looking to perform as a team.”

It has not been the start to the season the Bucks wanted, or expected, after narrowly missing out on the play-offs last term. But Williams is confident things will turn around soon.

“It’s seven games in and we’ve had an up and down start,” he added.

“We’ve played well and lost, and then at Southport we weren’t great but we won.

“I’m sure this is just a blip for us. Things can change very quickly in football.

“Everybody is going to go through this spell at some point and it’s our turn at the moment.”

Goalkeeper Andy Wycherley could be involved for Telford after returning early from his loan spell at Barwell.

Likely Telford XI (3-5-2): Wycherley; Streete, Sutton, White; Lait, Royle, Walker, McQuilkin, Daniels; Williams, Brown. Subs: Morley, Cowans, Knights, Reilly, Dinanga.

Prediction: Score draw.