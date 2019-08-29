Telford goal return not enough for Aaron Williams

The summer signing from Harrogate Town – snapped up shortly after last season’s top scorer Daniel Udoh’s departure – has netted twice in seven Bucks games.

That make him top scorer at this early stage of the National League North season, but he said: “I’m not happy with it, to be fair.

“I’ve had a conversation with the gaffer about it, and I don’t think I’ve been getting into the right areas.

“But I’m confident I will get back to a goal a game, or a goal every other game.

“As a striker, that’s what you have to do. You’re paid to score goals.

“If I can get a goal a game or an assist every game, then I’m doing my job.”

Williams has played for Walsall, Peterborough and Newport County in the Football League.

Telford brought him in this summer on a two-year deal.