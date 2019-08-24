AFC Telford in no rush to send players out on loan

The Bucks, who have signed forward Lewis Reilly from Crewe for a month, currently have goalkeeper Andy Wycherley temporarily away at Barwell, who play a level below Cowan’s National League North side – in the Southern Premier Central.

Youngsters Jack Downing and Harry Walker are yet to make a league squad this season, but Cowan wants to keep them firmly around the first-team fold at the moment.

“Not at this moment in time,” said the boss, when asked if there are any plans to send more players out to get game time.

“There’s no rush to get players out on loan as it’s still early days yet.

“Some of the lads might need a loan spell at some point, but the season is young and I want everyone here, fighting to be in the team.

“It’s a long season and we’re going to need everyone to play a part.”

Wycherley is with Barwell until September 9. He shone as Telford reached the FA Trophy semi-finals last season, so fans were surprised to see him loaned out.

Cowan, though, later revealed it was because he did not reach targets set for him in pre-season.

On how Wycherley is getting on for the Canaries, who have drawn once and lost twice in the league so far, Cowan added: “He’s been doing relatively well for them.

“It’s not all been positive for Barwell, but it’s good for him to get game time.”

New-boy Reilly, 20, has scored a couple of goals for Crewe in the EFL Trophy and netted eight times in 16 games on loan at Curzon Ashton last season.