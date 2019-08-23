Southport v AFC Telford: Bucks want more fun at seaside

Searching for the first away win of the National League North campaign, the Bucks can certainly take inspiration from the 4-0 victory on their last visit to Haig Avenue.

It was a phenomenal performance from Gavin Cowan’s side.

Heavy rain swirled in the driving wind, and the pitch was pretty boggy, but Telford ran the show from start to finish.

Jonathan Royle, Marcus Dinanga, Dan Udoh and Ellis Deeney got the goals against the Sandgrounders – managed then, and still, by ex-Bucks title-winning chief Liam Watson.

“It was perfect. It’s a different season now, though, and a different challenge for us,” said Cowan.

“We’ve just to go there and make sure we’re fully prepared for the test that’s in front of us.”

Things have changed for both sides since that game in January, as Cowan alluded to.

But if it has happened once, it can always happen again.

Southport go into the encounter seventh, Telford 18th.

And it is a case of Cowan and Watson’s friendship being put to one side for 90 minutes.

“He’s always been a good help to me with his advice as he’s got a lot of experience,” added Cowan.

The Bucks have no injury worries after Brendon Daniels returned to action against King’s Lynn Town last weekend after a quad issue.

Chris Lait did not start the 3-1 defeat because of a slight back issue, but should be fully fit for this one.

Telford likely line-up (3-5-2): Addai; Streete, Sutton (c), White; Lait, Royle, Deeney, Knights, Daniels; Williams, Dinanga. Subs: Lilly, Walker, McQuilkin, Cowans, Brown.

Prediction: Away win.