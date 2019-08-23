Gavin Cowan will see what AFC Telford are made of

The Bucks are heading to Haig Avenue fresh off back-to-back defeats at the hands of Hereford and King’s Lynn Town.

It is an opportunity to register their first away victory of the National League North season, and Cowan said: “It’s two disappointing results and the lads are hurting.

“But the good thing for me is that this is where I find out their character, see how they are going to respond to those setbacks, so I’m looking forward to the game.”

Five games in, Telford sit 18th in the table.

They have picked up one win, one draw and three losses.

Things would look a lot more rosy with a couple of wins over this Bank Holiday weekend, though.

After heading to Southport, the Bucks host Leamington on Monday.

“It’s a big weekend for us, two big games,” said Cowan.

“We’ve got to go to Southport and pick up a positive result, and then do the same at home against Leamington on Monday.

“We know that we can do it.

“It’s about making sure we get back on track.”

Cowan could have Chris Lait and Brendon Daniels flying down the flanks, with Daniels now fully recovered from a quad issue and Lait over a back niggle.

But the Telford chief warned: “It’s not only those lads we’ve got available.

“We’ve got Henry Cowans and Steph Morley chomping at the bit as well, so we’ll see how we go.”