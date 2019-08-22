Chris Lait targeting a first away win for AFC Telford

The 26-year-old winger has been loving life at the New Bucks Head after arriving from Tamworth in the summer but now wants things to pick up on the pitch.

Gavin Cowan’s side have lost their last two games, against Hereford and King’s Lynn.

However, Saturday’s National North trip to Southport offers the chance to get back on track, and Lait said: “I’ve really enjoyed being here so far.

“Everything has been top-drawer – training, and the way we approach everything – but the frustrating thing has been not getting the results.

“I haven’t been to Southport before, but the onus is on getting that first away win in the bag.

“The gaffer does not have to tell us that either. It’s on all our minds.”

Lait did not start the disappointing 3-1 loss to King’s Lynn Town last weekend because of a slight back issue but should be fine for the Haig Avenue encounter.

He is yet to score for Telford. He netted 21 times for Tamworth last season, though, and has impressed in his early Bucks showings.

“We’re desperate to win and pick up points. It’s all about confidence,” added Lait.

“As soon as we get that first away victory, we can build confidence to take into the games that come after that.”