No excuses from AFC Telford boss Gavin Cowan

The newly-promoted Linnets condemned the Bucks to a third defeat in five matches, and Cowan was at a loss to describe why.

“I thought we were just the second best team,” said Cowan.

“It’s hard for me to say, because I know how hard my players work behind the scenes, and how much they care. We just came up against a team that were sharper than us, moved the ball quicker than us, and just showed a bit more desire, in all honesty.

“That’s hard for me to say, but I always want to be honest, and we didn’t deserve to win the game.”

The Bucks fell behind to a Michael Gash goal on 19 minutes, and doubled their lead just before the interval, which Cowan felt hurt his team badly.

“We’re not scoring goals at the moment, and then they get that sucker-punch just before half-time and that really killed us.”

The visitors then stretched further ahead early in the second half, and Cowan added: “The third goal is a really poor one to concede, and it’s difficult to take, but we did have a lot of chances today.

“I’m not going to sugar-coat it and say that we deserved to get anything out of the game, but very much like the other night (at Hereford), those moments change games.

“You sometimes have days like that, but there are no excuses.”

At 1-0, when you have two chances and you're really thinking you've got to score one of those and it doesn't go in, those moments change games. It felt as though the harder we tried, the worse it got.

The manager made his team aware of his feelings, but was cautious not to be too downbeat:

“Some of the performances were completely unacceptable, but we’re still very much in a building process, trying to overcome that next hurdle. We’re not that surprise element any more, people are prepared for us, and no-one’s going to feel sorry for us or help us. We’ll get it right, it will take a bit of time, but it’s important we all stick together.”