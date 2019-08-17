Brendon Daniels should be back in AFC Telford action soon

A quad issue has prevented the set-piece specialist from playing a part in any of the Bucks’ first four matches of the National North season.

But the 25-year-old winger is not thought to be in for a lengthy spell on the sidelines and should be back in contention within the next few weeks.

Daniels signed a new one-year contract with Telford in the summer, after arriving from Port Vale midway through last season.

He went on to make 11 appearances in the league for the Bucks, scoring three goals.

Daniels has previously shone with his free-kick prowess for Harrogate Town, Fylde and Alfreton in non-league.

Telford were taking on King’s Lynn Town today at the New Bucks Head, looking to get back to winning ways after a goalless draw with Gateshead and a 1-0 loss at Hereford.