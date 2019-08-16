AFC Telford clued up on new-boys King’s Lynn

They have won once, drawn once and lost twice, leaving them 14th in the early table.

They have fired blanks in the last two matches too.

But, on the bright side, they are yet to lose at the New Bucks Head – and they are looking to extend that record tomorrow.

King’s Lynn Town, who are yet to win on their travels, are the visitors.

New to the division after promotion from the Southern Premier Central via the play-offs, it would be fair to expect Telford not to know a great deal about them.

But boss Gavin Cowan is confident he and his players are aware of the newcomers’ strengths.

“I think they have played enough games now for us to get an understanding of what they’re about,” he said. “They like to play through the thirds.

“They’ve got Michael Gash, a player I’ve come up against quite a lot in the past, so we have a good idea of what to expect from them. They’re a good side.”

The Bucks head into the encounter on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Hereford, who had parted ways with boss Marc Richards just over 24 hours prior. Ian Culverhouse’s King’s Lynn picked up a respectable 1-1 draw against Brackley Town as Adam Marriott scored from the penalty spot in added-on time.

Cowan’s looking for his charges to be a lot sharper than they were at Edgar Street.

“As good as I felt we were in the first three games, we didn’t turn up on Tuesday night,” he said.

“We were outfought and that’s difficult for me to say, really.

“In hindsight, I might have made a few changes for the game.

“The lads looked a bit tired, but they’re paid to play, so four games in the space of 10 days shouldn’t really be too much of a problem.”

Cowan added: “I was disappointed. You’re not always going to play well, but we had three very good chances in the last 20 minutes.

“Good teams, when they are not at their best, can go and sneak a result and that can be a confidence boost heading into the next game.

“That was the biggest disappointment for me, that we didn’t sneak a point.”

Henry Cowans, James McQuilkin and Andre Brown, who all come off the bench on Tuesday, may fancy their chances of starting, especially Brown as Telford seek to get back on the goal trail.

He would likely take the place of Marcus Dinanga, who is yet to find the net this term.

Aaron Williams, signed from Harrogate in the summer, is still expected to lead the line.

Telford (4-3-3): Addai; White, Streete, Sutton, Morley; Deeney, Walker, McQuilkin; Lait, Williams, Brown. Subs: Tharme, Cowans, Royle, Knights, Dinanga.

Prediction: Home win.