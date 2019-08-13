Gavin Cowan: Telford looked weary

The Bucks put in their most disappointing performance on the season to date, and Cowan felt his side had failed to match the hosts, who parted company with head coach Marc Richards only yesterday.

“We lacked energy and endeavour, knowing that we would be in for a battle, facing a Hereford team who would be playing in front of possibly their new manager, whomever that may be.”

“What I asked of the players they didn’t really go out and do. We looked tired; we’ve had a lot of compliments for how fit we look for a part-time team, so I was surprised about that.”

Cowan didn’t just look at his players, but also himself:

“Maybe I have to take a bit of responsibility in terms of changing the team up, because they did look weary.”