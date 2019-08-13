Gavin Cowan insists AFC Telford will find killer touch

Cowan’s Bucks have picked up a win, draw and a loss from their first three National League North games.

Their last outing was a goalless draw with Gateshead on Saturday, a game which saw Telford create enough chances to come out on top.

But they are back in back in action at Hereford tonight (7.45pm), and Cowan said: “We’re getting there. I think it will come soon enough, because of the quality of the players we have recruited over the summer.

“I fully expect the players we’ve got – the senior players we’ve got – to step up and take care of that.

“I know they will take care of that. The last three performances have been brilliant. The players are getting stronger with every game that comes, so I’m not worried.”

Telford’s main source of goals last campaign was Daniel Udoh, but he moved to Shrewsbury earlier this summer after his 26-goal haul for the Bucks.

Amari Morgan-Smith, who got 10 goals, is now at league rivals Alfreton Town as well.

Aaron Williams is the man Telford have trusted to come up with the goods this time around, having signed him on a two-year deal from Harrogate Town.

He has got off the mark as well, scoring in the 2-0 win against Kidderminster Harriers last Tuesday.

Cowan has been encouraged by the displays of Williams, and praised another new arrival for his showings in midfield.

“I think that Adam Walker has been a real driving force for us so far,” said the Bucks chief.

“We needed someone in there alongside Ellis Deeney, and Adam has been great in these early games.

“Adam Walker brings a whole new dynamic to the team, and Chris Lait has shown what he’s about.

“As a winger, it’s just making sure we get that consistency from him.”

Telford are taking on the Bulls a day after they parted ways with manager Marc Richards, and a win would certainly boost the Bucks camp’s spirits.

But Cowan – whose ‘Believe in the Process’ motto now holds pride of place in the New Bucks Head tunnel just as the players take to pitch – stressed there is already a massive feel-good factor around the place.

“We’re all positive and excited about what’s to come,” he added.