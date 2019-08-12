Gavin Cowan tells AFC Telford to be more ruthless

He remains adamant that his team are doing everything he asks of them, but is also mindful they need to improve in one vital area – scoring goals.

The Bucks held the whip hand over a team that last season finished just outside of the play-offs in the league above, but were left to rue missed chances.

“Everything was there today,” said Cowan.

“It was a completely dominant performance, especially in the second half, but we just couldn’t get the ball over the line and into the net.

“If we’re going to be ultra-critical, then we have to be converting those chances, scoring goals and putting these teams to bed.

“I felt last season if we’d taken our chances then we could have won the league by mid-April. We were dominant but didn’t get what our performances justified, but we won’t be having that again this season.”

Cowan kept the same starting XI that defeated Kidderminster 2-0 last Tuesday, feeling his team “deserved the chance to go again”, but he shuffled his pack at half-time, replacing midfielder James McQuilkin with forward Marcus Dinanga. The Bucks looked sharper as a result, but Cowan had words of comfort for McQuilkin:

“It was the right thing to do tactically, as was proved by us being so dominant in the second half. Credit to James, I thought he was awesome against Kidderminster, and brilliant in the first half today. He was very understanding although naturally disappointed to come off.”

Advertising

“I thought we were excellent again defensively today, that’s two clean sheets on the trot. I feel as though all three performances have been excellent, but we just haven’t had the results, other than on Tuesday night.”

Cowan also reflected on his own contribution:

“Maybe I’ve got to be a bit more ruthless in my team selection, and pick the team that I feel is going to do it on the day. Gateshead had obviously had us watched and set up to nullify us. That’s understandable; we’re a good side and they’re away from home, but when I made the changes in the second half you could see the gulf between the two teams.”