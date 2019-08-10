Andy Wycherley was ‘way off’ during AFC Telford pre-season

The 21-year-old shot-stopper, from The Rock, has moved down a division and joined the Southern Premier Central side until September 9.

Wycherley shone as the Bucks reached the FA Trophy semi-finals last season, so fans were surprised to see him loaned out.

But Cowan explained: "There's a reason why he has gone out.

"We've given him a chance here. He had a target in pre-season, and he ended up way off it – physically and mentally.

"Now, he goes out to get games. He's rectifying himself. He realises he missed a trick in pre-season."

Wycherley joined Telford in the summer of 2018 from The New Saints and played a handful of games in National League North last campaign, but mainly caught the eye in the Trophy.

The Bucks were eventually dumped out by Leyton Orient in the semis.

Wycherley is one of a few local lads who have been working under Cowan, who added: "He's a local lad and fans want to see local lads do well, but I can't pick players based on where they are from.

"You get in the team based on merit.

"That being said, I am pleased with his response. We had a chat and he has taken responsibility for his actions, so hopefully he gets some games and comes back better for the experience."

With Wycherley temporarily gone, the man between the sticks for Telford at the moment is Coventry City loanee Corey Addai.

Sheridan Martinez is competing for the No.1 shirt too.

Addai was signed from the Sky Blues, initially for a month, after doing well in some pre-season friendlies for the Bucks.

“Corey comes in with huge credentials," said Cowan.

“He is very highly thought of at Coventry and he just needs regular games now, so I look forward to seeing how he does.

“He’s got to take control of his potential now."