Gavin Cowan urges AFC Telford to entertain the fans

The Bucks are taking on the Heed after beating Kidderminster Harriers 2-0 at home on Tuesday night in front of 1,557 supporters.

Cowan’s charges, who just missed out on the play-offs last season, have picked up three points from their first two matches of the National League North term, the visitors two.

“The fans have got good reason to turn up and show their support after what we did last season, and it’s what we need,” said Cowan.

“The supporters were different class on Tuesday night and they have proven themselves to be right behind the team time and again.

“I think they appreciated the performance we put in on Tuesday, so hopefully we can put in another good one for them.”

Telford’s victory against Harriers came after a last-gasp 2-1 defeat at Kettering Town on the opening day last weekend.

Kettering got the winner in the 88th minute after Steph Morley had opened the scoring for the Bucks.

And while he has not had a perfect return, Cowan is really pleased with how his side have begun the campaign.

“It’s two good performances, in my opinion, so well done to the lads,” he added.

“It’s been a good start, and we’re only going to grow and get better.”