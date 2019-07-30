AFC Telford new-boy Doug Tharme is ruthless – Gavin Cowan

The 19-year-old centre-half – signed on loan from Wrexham until January – kicked off his Bucks spell in style on Saturday, scoring as they ended their pre-season schedule with a 2-2 draw at Concord Rangers.

And Cowan, a former defender, insists Tharme has not come in to merely make up the numbers – he is out to start every week in National League North.

“Make no mistake, he’s a lovely lad, but there’s a ruthless side to him – you need that as a defender to be successful,” said Cowan.

“He’s not just going to be happy to be here. He’s a very good professional, and he wants to be in the team, playing games.”

Tharme will be competing against skipper Shane Sutton, utility man Ross White, veteran Theo Streete and striker-turned-defender Zak Lilly for a starting spot at the back.

Last summer, he signed his first professional deal at Wrexham but was restricted to five appearances last season as the Welsh club kept a club record-equalling 26 clean sheets in the National League. He has just recovered from a thigh injury.

“He’s a centre-half who’s very aggressive, and he’s a good size,” said Cowan.

“He’s very vocal for a young lad, too. He’s got a lot of potential. It’s great for everyone involved and I think he will bring a lot to the table.”