Gavin Cowan happy with AFC Telford’s progress

They had their last of seven friendlies this past weekend, drawing 2-2 at National League South outfit Concord Rangers.

That result saw them end the summer schedule with two wins, two draws and three losses under their belt.

It all starts for real as Telford head to Kettering Town to kick off the National League North season on Saturday, and reflecting on pre-season, Cowan said: “We’re really happy with how it’s gone.

“The lads came in way ahead of schedule in terms of physical fitness, and they’ve kept that going.

“It took them a little bit longer mentally, but the lads are there now.

“Results are immaterial, really, in pre-season, and it’s been nice to play teams from various levels.

“That’s what we wanted, and to end against a team of the same level gives us the right preparation for Kettering on the first day of the season.”

Telford’s penultimate friendly, a 2-0 victory, was at Mickleover Sports last Tuesday.

It was originally supposed to be at Ilkeston Town but had to be changed at short notice, and Cowan added: “I’ve got to say, Mickleover are an absolute class act.

“They took the friendly on at short notice and they accommodated us brilliantly. I can’t speak highly enough of them. Most importantly, they gave our lads a really good test.

"Their players were really up for it, giving us a competitive game, so that was a good win for us.“Our lads were tested properly, that’s what you always want.”