Mickleover Sports 0 AFC Telford 2 - Report

Dinanga opened the scoring on the half-hour after a mix-up in the home defence, winning the ball on the right of the penalty area with the goalkeeper in close attendance and turning to curl a shot into the empty net.

Williams thought he had scored when he netted from the penalty spot soon after, but his effort was ruled out because he halted during his run-up.

But the former Peterborough man was on the scoresheet five minutes from time when he coolly rounded the keeper and slotted home.