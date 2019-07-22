AFC Telford battle to get teens at the games

Pryce and boss Gavin Cowan held a fans’ forum on Saturday during a New Bucks Head open day ahead of the pre-season friendly with League One outfit Coventry City.

And Pryce admitted attracting secondary school pupils to matches was a problem for the Bucks – and clubs around the country.

He said: “It is something we are fully aware of, for whatever reason it’s something we are struggling with.

“We do work really hard in the community through our schools programme.

“I believe it could be a problem across the country not just in Telford”

Cowan added: “It’s not an excuse but the club are suffering with manpower.

“Unfortunately the day to day running of the club takes a lot of our time, so it does mean that some things take a back step despite us not wanting them too”

Meanwhile, the Bucks will now head to Mickleover Sports for a pre-season friendly tomorrow instead of Ilkeston Town.

Admission will be £5 adults & £3 concessions.

A Bucks statement read: “The club (Ilkeston) felt that following a few disappointing results they now need to concentrate on some more realistic opposition ahead of the new season.”