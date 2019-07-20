Gavin Cowan happy to keep AFC Telford United fans in the loop

The Bucks host League One side Coventry City for a 3pm kick-off and Cowan is expecting a Mark Robins to bring a strong side to the New Bucks Head.

The club are also holding their free annual family open day from 10am to 2pm, including a fans’ forum at noon, where Cowan, chairman Andy Pryce and two first-team players will take questions from fans.

“It’s always good to meet with fans and find out what they really think,” said Cowan.

“If they come to me with logic and reason then I will be open and honest with them about things. I think it’s always key. They want to know what is going on and I don’t mind telling them.

“At a higher level clubs don’t need to tell supporters all the bases are being covered because it’s assumed they are, I don’t think it’s like that at our level. It’s important they know what we do and how they can challenge that.