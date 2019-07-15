Gavin Cowan is keeping a lid on expectations at AFC Telford

The Bucks enjoyed a superb 2018/19 campaign under the guidance of Cowan as they just missed out on a place in the National North play-offs.

And that showing will have raised hopes among fans of another season mixing it at the top end of the table. But Cowan, publicly at least, is keeping a lid on expectations.

“We’re not a million miles away in terms of resources from where we were last year,” he said.

“There’s still a building process going on here. I do think we can set our sights higher than finishing just outside the relegation zone.

“My initial target is going to be mid-table, we’re more than capable of doing that. And once we accumulate the right amount of points then we’ll look at it around January and set new targets.”

Cowan saw his side go down 2-0 to National League outfit Wrexham on Saturday but would have been encouraged by his side’s display especially during the second half were they were thwarted by a fine showing from visiting keeper Christian Dibble.