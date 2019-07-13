Gavin Cowan: Honesty will take AFC Telford far

Cowan’s side, who host Wrexham in a friendly today, defied all expectations last season by competing for a place for the National League North play-offs throughout the entire campaign.

Ultimately they fell just short, but fans were still incredibly proud of the manager and his team.

Now supporters are looking forward to the new season full of optimism.

And Cowan says it’s important his team use that positivity as a driving force.

“It’s important that we revel in that and use that as a driving force to kick on – but there are no guarantees,” he said.

“Everyone should be excited, everybody should get on board and not just for the good times. Last year, there were a couple of times we had three defeats on the trot – but everybody was still very much on board because of the way we play.

“We play football, mix it up, with a great group of lads that do a job and a half, show desire, work hard.

“Supporters appreciate the honesty that comes out of the football club now.

“We’re very honest and reasonable about where we’re at.

“We’ll work hard and give everything regardless of how it goes.

“My eyes are on success but whatever happens it won’t be for the want of working extremely hard and going above and beyond what’s expected.”

Meanwhile, striker Amari Morgan-Smith will not be back with the Bucks next season after signing for divisional rivals Alfreton Town.