AFC Telford fans are urged to buy tickets in advance

Gavin Cowan’s men play three warm-up games in seven days beginning on Saturday. They welcome National League sides Wrexham this weekend and Solihull Moors on Tuesday before the visit of League One Coventry City on Saturday week.

And the club wants supporters to utilise the new online ticketing platform, Ticket Co, to avoid long queues ahead of matches.

Tickets are no longer available to be purchased at the turnstiles. The New Bucks Head has a new ticket office, based outside the East Terrace near the Learning Centre Building, but Telford want to avoid the issue of late queues shortly before kick-off.

Instead, fans are strongly recommended to purchase tickets simply and quickly by using the website of Telford’s new ticket partners afctelfordunited.ticketco.events – which is compatible on mobile and tablet as well as PC.

Fans can then have their mobile or tablet ticket scanned or alternatively print off a PDF ticket for entry.

Operations manager Luke Shelley said: “We continue to urge supporters that are coming along to our three pre-season games to purchase your tickets in advance to avoid any long delays outside the ticket office on a match day.

“It’s always been cash on the turnstiles here but the forthcoming season all the turnstiles will be cashless for home supporters.

“With this new system in place supporters can purchase their tickets within minutes from home or even in the pub while they are enjoying their pre match drink. We have seen a large number of supporters already purchase their tickets online and the feedback has been positive.”

Telford’s new ticket office will be open on a matchdays from12.30-3.15pm. Tickets can also be purchased in person from the main office between 10am-4pm from Monday to Friday or over the phone by calling 01952 640064.