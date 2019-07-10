Gavin Cowan wants AFC Telford United to be more flexible

The Bucks boss revealed he has spoke with his players specifically on how they need to be more ‘fluent’ and ‘diverse’ in changing approaches for different scenarios.

Cowan said his squad, which is similar to last season’s with three new-boys Chris Lait, Adam Walker and Aaron Williams, will be looking to work on their football intelligence.

Cowan said: “There needs to be a level of football intelligence this year above and beyond last year and I think the players are aware of that.

“We’re working extremely hard on that, we need to be a bit more fluent on our approach and diverse to how we adapt to games and opposition.

“The players understand. I delivered a presentation as to what was expected and they’re all on board.”