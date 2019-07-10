Menu

Gavin Cowan wants AFC Telford United to be more flexible

By Lewis Cox | AFC Telford United | Published:

Gavin Cowan has told his AFC Telford squad to be more adaptable in the forthcoming season.

Gavin Cowan

The Bucks boss revealed he has spoke with his players specifically on how they need to be more ‘fluent’ and ‘diverse’ in changing approaches for different scenarios.

Cowan said his squad, which is similar to last season’s with three new-boys Chris Lait, Adam Walker and Aaron Williams, will be looking to work on their football intelligence.

Cowan said: “There needs to be a level of football intelligence this year above and beyond last year and I think the players are aware of that.

“We’re working extremely hard on that, we need to be a bit more fluent on our approach and diverse to how we adapt to games and opposition.

“The players understand. I delivered a presentation as to what was expected and they’re all on board.”

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox
Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @lewiscox_star

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

