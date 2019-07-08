AFC Telford boss Gavin Cowan upset Shrewsbury Town game is off

Cowan, a former Town defender, admitted the Bucks were keen to continue the recent trend of warm-up fixtures against their League One near neighbours.

But the boss admitted that a logistical mix-up regarding the availability of the New Bucks Head pitch meant the two clubs were unable to meet.

Cowan acknowledged that the fixture is a big game for Telford and supporters. Sam Ricketts’ Shrewsbury have since completed their pre-season friendly line-up.

“We obviously wanted the Shrewsbury Town game,” said Bucks chief Cowan.

“But unfortunately we were under the impression we weren’t going to be able to be on our pitch so that fell by the wayside.

“We’re disappointed to miss out on that because that would’ve been great, it’s always good for the two clubs to meet. It’s a big game for AFC Telford and both sets of supporters.”

“So that’s disappointing, but other than that the rest is very much thought out, strategic and exactly how I wanted.”

The Bucks began their pre-season on Saturday with a behind-closed-doors 4-3 friendly at West Brom’s training ground with Shane Sutton, Steph Morley and Darryl Knights on target.

They follow that up with a clash at Market Drayton Town’s Greenfields tomorrow evening (7.45pm kick-off).

The Bucks host Wrexham on Saturday for their first New Bucks Head friendly of the summer (3pm).

Telford fans are reminded to use the club’s new ticket partners, Ticketco, to purchase tickets for the home friendlies and beyond.

They can do so by visiting afctelfordunited.ticketco.events