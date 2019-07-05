AFC Telford boss Gavin Cowan talking to targets but won’t rush into final purchases

The Shropshire Star understands the Bucks boss is after a goalkeeper and a defender to complete his summer business at the New Bucks Head, but the boss insists he will not be rushed.

Telford have signed three new players this summer and returned to training at Lilleshall last weekend but only have hometown boy Andy Wycherley between the sticks. Cowan has said that he wants two shot-stoppers.

Cowan has four centre-backs at the club – including the converted youngster Zak Lilly – so is believed to be after further options.

The boss, recently back from a family holiday, said: “Work never stops, my wife will tell you that! There’s a couple of things. I think there’ll be another two that come in but we’re in no rush.

“We’re scouring the market, there’s a couple that interest me who I’m in talks with but they’ve got to impress me as much as I impress them.”

The Telford chief, heading into his second season as boss, is thriving now pre-season proper is well under way.

He added: “It’s just what you know. It’s everything I’ve done for the last 23 years.

“I adore my family, they’re my absolute priority for me, but they know I love what I do as well.

“I’m very fortunate in that sense, I have a wonderful family and a wonderful working life.”