Gavin Cowan runs the rule over local AFC Telford United trialists

The Bucks chief revealed he was keen to offer the opportunity to homegrown players to impress at the National North club. Telford were put through their paces at Lilleshall last night for their second session since returning.

Cowan offered Market Drayton Town duo Jud Ellis and Joe Cuff the chance to impress during pre-season training last summer and Ellis caught the eye enough to win himself a deal.

“All of the signed squad players were there on Saturday (Telford’s first training at Lilleshall), there was no-one else involved,” said Cowan.

“Last night we invited a couple of trialists on board to give them a chance. There’s a couple of local lads, who I think have impressed locally.

“I think it’s always important to look locally at the talent and give them an opportunity.

“I like to see what they’re all about and if they can make the step up.”