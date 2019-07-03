AFC Telford United fixture release – Bucks go to newly-promoted Kettering Town on opening day

The Bucks make their first ever league visit to the new home of the Poppies on Saturday, August 3 as the curtain raises on the new season.

Telford's Christmas and New Year double-header this season is against Alfreton Town. At home on Boxing Day and away on January 1.

There are local clashes early on for Gavin Cowan's men as they welcome Kidderminster Harriers to the New Bucks Head on Tuesday, August 6.

The second Saturday of the season brings demoted National League side Gateshead to Shropshire. The north east outfit, managed by former Wolves defender Mike Williamson, were suspended and sent down a division due to financial irregularities.

The relatively short trip to Edgar Street comes next for the Bucks in a busy first couple of weeks of the season. Hereford FC welcome Telford on Tuesday, August 13 before Cowan's men host another newly-promoted side, King's Lynn Town, on August 17.

There are clashes at Southport and at home to Leamington over the August Bank Holiday before a trip to Bradford Park Avenue on August 31 rounds off the first month of the campaign.

Telford bring the curtain down on 2019/20 with a home clash against Bradford PA on Saturday, April 25. The run-in also features a trip to King's Lynn in Norfolk, a home game against Southport and games at Leamington and Gateshead.

Opening day hosts Kettering went into administration in the 2011/12 season, when they lost their former Rockingham Road home, were relegated from Conference Premier – where the Bucks survived by one place – and dropped two divisions, before another relegation to step four.

But they have since fought their way back and were Southern League Premier Central winners last season. A decent home crowd will welcome Cowan's side to Northamptonshire a month today.

The Bucks lost 2-1 there in the early stages of the FA Trophy in 2015.

Sat Aug 3 Kettering Town A

Tue Aug 6 Kidderminster Hrrs H

Sat Aug 10 Gateshead H

Tue Aug 13 Hereford A

Sat Aug 17 King’s Lynn Town H

Sat Aug 24 Southport A

Mon Aug 26 Leamington H

Sat Aug 31 Bradford Park Avenue A

Tue Sep 3 Gloucester City H

Sat Sep 7 Brackley Town A

Sat Sep 14 Chester H

Sat Sep 28 Blyth Spartans A

Sat Oct 12 York City H

Sat Oct 19 Guiseley H

Sat Oct 26 Altrincham A

Sat Nov 2 Boston United H

Sat Nov 9 Curzon Ashton A

Sat Nov 16 Spennymoor Town H

Sat Nov 30 Darlington A

Sat Dec 7 Farsley Celtic H

Sat Dec 2 Chester A

Thu Dec 26 Alfreton Town H

Sat Dec 28 Gloucester City A

Wed Jan 1 Alfreton Town A

Sat Jan 4 Brackley Town H

Sat Jan 11 York City A

Sat Jan 18 Blyth Spartans H

Sat Jan 25 Farsley Celtic A

Sat Feb 1 Altrincham H

Sat Feb 8 Guiseley A

Sat Feb 15 Curzon Ashton H

Sat Feb 22 Boston United A

Sat Feb 29 Spennymoor Town A

Sat Mar 7 Darlington H

Sat Mar 14 Kettering Town H

Sat Mar 21 Kidderminster Hrrs A

Sat Mar 28 Hereford H

Sat Apr 4 Gateshead A

Fri Apr 10 Leamington A

Mon Apr 13 Southport H

Sat Apr 18 King’s Lynn Town A

Sat Apr 25 Bradford Park Av H