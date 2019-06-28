Chris Lait looking to continue run of goals at AFC Telford

Lait was snapped up by Gavin Cowan after scoring 21 goals in the level below for Tamworth.

And now the 26-year-old winger has got a taste of regularly finding the net, he intends to carry on in the same vein.

“For Tamworth, I played mainly on the left and I got 20-plus goals so I would like to carry that on,” said Lait.

“Once you get a few early on, you just take things from there, so I’m aiming to get off to a good start.

“That’s what it’s all about.

“You’ve got to be coming up with the numbers.

“You’ve got to be scoring goals and providing assists as a winger.”

Lait is one of three fresh faces at the New Bucks Head with midfielder Adam Walker coming in from Brackley and striker Aaron Williams from Harrogate Town too.

Lait played with Williams at Rushall Olympic a few years ago and knows Telford defender Zak Lilly well.

“I played with Aaron for a short while at Rushall and know Zak from his loan at Tamworth last year,” he added.

“It’s good to have a rest, but I can’t wait to get the season started and, hopefully, it’ll be a good one.”