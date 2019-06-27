Marcus Dinanga up for the fight with AFC Telford

The 21-year-old is eager to repeat what he did for the Bucks two seasons ago, scoring 25 goals in all competitions.

But new-boy Aaron Williams – snapped up on a two-year deal from Harrogate Town – and Andre Brown are also aiming to step up to the plate in the wake of last campaign’s top scorer Daniel Udoh’s departure for Shrewsbury.

And Dinanga said: “With Dan going, it opens it up. Everyone has a good chance, so I’m going to do my best to secure my place.

“I don’t know much about Aaron, but I’ll see him soon in training and I’m sure he will bring a lot of quality.

“I obviously know about Andre and he can hold the ball up and score goals.

“I think we’ll all bring different things, so it’s just about who starts the best and who can claim that place.”

Also keeping Dinanga, Williams and Brown on their toes will be player-coach Matthew Barnes-Homer.

The forwards and the rest of the squad will be reunited on Saturday when Gavin Cowan’s charges begin pre-season training – and Dinanga is excited to get going.

“I’m looking forward to seeing all of the lads again, and all of the new lads as well,” he added.

“I have been keeping myself fit since the end of the season.

“Keeping yourself fit was a big thing when I was at Burton, so nothing has changed in that respect.

“No matter what level you’re playing at, you’ve got to keep yourself in the best shape possible.”