AFC Telford on the hunt for keeper and defender

And it is thought the completion of those signings would wrap up the Bucks’ summer business.

Telford chief Gavin Cowan said recently he wanted ‘four or five’ fresh faces in before the start of the new National League North season.

Three have been brought in so far in winger Chris Lait, midfielder Adam Walker and striker Aaron Williams from Tamworth, Brackley and Harrogate Town respectively.

The majority of last campaign’s squad – which reached the FA Trophy semi-finals and just missed out on the National North play-offs – has been retained too, with only Daniel Udoh, Dom Smith and Jud Ellis leaving the club.

Pre-season training begins on Saturday and Cowan wants to bolster an already-strong backline.

Skipper Shane Sutton, Theo Streete, Ross White and Zak Lilly are his centre-back options if playing a back three, although White is also capable of playing as a wing-back or full-back on either side.

Steph Morley has played as a left-back and left-wing-back under Cowan, and Brendon Daniels has starred as a left-wing-back too.

Andy Wycherley is the one and only option between the sticks at the moment.

He shone in the Trophy last term but Cowan likes to have two shot-stoppers at his disposal, with Stoke loanee Josef Bursik playing in the league in the second half of last season.