Inside info sealed deal for AFC Telford signing Aaron Williams

Striker Williams has joined the Bucks on a two-year deal from Harrogate Town having previously shone in non-league for Rushall Olympic, Nuneaton and Brackley.

He won the Trophy at Wembley with defender Streete and midfielder Walker – another of Telford's recruits this summer – last year, and their advice helped convince the 25-year-old that the New Bucks Head was the right place for him amid interest from other National League North clubs.

"Theo and Adam said that if there was a chance of signing here, then I should take it," said Williams.

"Theo was nothing but positive about Telford and the gaffer, and then Adam signed.

"He'd been at Brackley for a long time and was telling me about why he'd joined Telford.

"Everything they said really excited me and played a massive part in me coming here."

Williams has also played for Walsall, Peterborough and Newport County in the Football League, and had a 10-game loan spell with the Bucks in 2013 – scoring four goals in 10 games.

He met with Bucks boss Gavin Cowan after speaking to Streete and Walker, and that chat then sealed the deal for the 25-year-old from West Bromwich.

"I had a couple of meetings with the gaffer and everything he said drew me to the club," said Williams

"It made me so excited and I could not wait to sign.

"I played against Telford for Brackley a couple of years ago, when they were in the bottom half of the table.

"But then I saw what they were doing last year, and it was nice to see they were doing really well."

He added: "Everyone is fully on board with what the gaffer wants to do, and that's exciting.

"The gaffer is a real motivator as well.

"He could talk you into anything, get you running through brick walls for him.

"It is definitely the right move for me."