Inside info sealed deal for AFC Telford signing Aaron Williams
Star signing Aaron Williams has revealed former FA Trophy-winning team-mates Theo Streete and Adam Walker played a 'massive part' in him joining AFC Telford United.
Striker Williams has joined the Bucks on a two-year deal from Harrogate Town having previously shone in non-league for Rushall Olympic, Nuneaton and Brackley.
He won the Trophy at Wembley with defender Streete and midfielder Walker – another of Telford's recruits this summer – last year, and their advice helped convince the 25-year-old that the New Bucks Head was the right place for him amid interest from other National League North clubs.
"Theo and Adam said that if there was a chance of signing here, then I should take it," said Williams.
"Theo was nothing but positive about Telford and the gaffer, and then Adam signed.
"He'd been at Brackley for a long time and was telling me about why he'd joined Telford.
"Everything they said really excited me and played a massive part in me coming here."
Excited
Williams has also played for Walsall, Peterborough and Newport County in the Football League, and had a 10-game loan spell with the Bucks in 2013 – scoring four goals in 10 games.
He met with Bucks boss Gavin Cowan after speaking to Streete and Walker, and that chat then sealed the deal for the 25-year-old from West Bromwich.
"I had a couple of meetings with the gaffer and everything he said drew me to the club," said Williams
"It made me so excited and I could not wait to sign.
"I played against Telford for Brackley a couple of years ago, when they were in the bottom half of the table.
"But then I saw what they were doing last year, and it was nice to see they were doing really well."
He added: "Everyone is fully on board with what the gaffer wants to do, and that's exciting.
"The gaffer is a real motivator as well.
"He could talk you into anything, get you running through brick walls for him.
"It is definitely the right move for me."
