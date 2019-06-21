AFC Telford want analyst to aid boss Gavin Cowan

The voluntary role mainly entails filming games in compliance of National League North rules and providing video footage for the use of Cowan and his coaches.

Telford are looking to kick on after narrowly missing out on the play-offs last term, and the analyst is tasked with providing an extra edge.

Responsibilities also include producing team and individual clips for post-match review, managing player data and producing reports, and uploading all home games to an online scouting platform.

The Bucks are on the hunt for candidates with a relevant sports degree – completed or in the process of being completed – an understanding of performance analysis software, and a desire to learn and improve.

Meanwhile, the club have announced Telford-based firm Hamer Lesiure as the new sponsor of the North Stand – also known as the David Hutchison Stand – at the New Bucks Head.

Hamer Lesiure provide static caravan sales, repairs and transport covering Shropshire, Mid Wales and the Welsh coast, and their name has been emblazoned on the spruced-up stand.

Club sales manager Aimee Lauder said: "We are looking forward to hopefully what will be another successful season at the New Bucks Head and I am delighted local business Hamer Leisure have increased their sponsorship with the club for the 2019/20 season.

“Over the last 18 months, we have seen Hamer Leisure increase their sponsorship at the stadium from advertisement boards to an executive box and now stand sponsorship for the forthcoming season.

"John Hamer is not just a sponsor, he is now a very loyal supporter too and didn’t miss a home game last season.”

Applications for the analyst role can be sent to enquiries@afctu.co.uk