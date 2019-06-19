Aaron Williams out to get plenty of goals for AFC Telford

Centre forward Williams has been signed on a two-year deal from Harrogate Town after Udoh, who was the top scorer with 26 goals last term, joined Shrewsbury.

The 25-year-old has played for Walsall, Peterborough and Newport County in the Football League and been prolific for Rushall Olympic, Nuneaton and Brackley in non-league, so is seen as a statement signing.

Telford are looking to push on in National League North after just missing out on the play-offs last term, and Williams said: "Hopefully, I can replace Daniel and provide many goals for the team.

"I do not really set myself targets, but I expect to get goals.

"I've played in this division before. I'd got 18 goals by Christmas with Nuneaton, and then I was signed by Peterborough.

"Then when I was at Brackley I'd got 21 goals by Christmas, so, hopefully, I can get the goals again.

"We have the players. I'm sure they'll be creating chances, and I've got to take them."

Williams, from West Bromwich, had a brief loan spell with the Bucks in 2013 too.

His stint consisted of 10 appearances and four goals, and three of those goals came in the form of a hat-trick at Ebbsfleet United – in the space of just 17 minutes.

Fans are happy to have him back, but Williams has Marcus Dinanga – Telford's top scorer two seasons ago – and Andre Brown to compete against for a starting berth.

And he knows they will be chomping at the bit to get in the starting XI too.

"Everyone is fighting to be out there playing," added Williams.

"I may have signed a two-year contract, but that doesn't guarantee me a starting spot.

"Me and the gaffer spoke a lot about that. I need to be on it.

"If I am lucky enough to start, I need to be playing at eight, nine or ten every week."