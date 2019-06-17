Andy Wycherley happy to see continuity at AFC Telford

Shot-stopper Wycherley, who is from The Rock and used to watch games at the New Bucks Head growing up, is one of 15 players from last term who are staying.

Top scorer Daniel Udoh has left for Shrewsbury Town, but Gavin Cowan’s Bucks – having also signed winger Chris Lait and midfielder Adam Walker – seem set up to do well again in National League North.

“I think it’s great that so many of the squad from last season have stayed,” said Wycherley, who made 14 league appearances last term and was between the sticks throughout Telford’s run to the FA Trophy semi-finals.

“I think it shows how much we all trust in each other, and how hungry we are to achieve the goals we set as a group.”

The group will be getting back together for pre-season training in the next few weeks, and then the first friendly is at Ellesmere Rangers on Saturday, July 6 (3pm).

Wycherley is the only goalkeeper currently on the Bucks’ books, and the 21-year-old added: “It sounds cliché to say I can’t get wait to get started again, but I genuinely can’t wait to get going.”