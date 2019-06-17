Menu

Advertising

Andy Wycherley happy to see continuity at AFC Telford

By Joe Edwards | AFC Telford United | Published:

Boyhood fan Andy Wycherley is delighted so many have joined him in committing to AFC Telford United for next season.

Andy Wycherley

Shot-stopper Wycherley, who is from The Rock and used to watch games at the New Bucks Head growing up, is one of 15 players from last term who are staying.

Top scorer Daniel Udoh has left for Shrewsbury Town, but Gavin Cowan’s Bucks – having also signed winger Chris Lait and midfielder Adam Walker – seem set up to do well again in National League North.

“I think it’s great that so many of the squad from last season have stayed,” said Wycherley, who made 14 league appearances last term and was between the sticks throughout Telford’s run to the FA Trophy semi-finals.

“I think it shows how much we all trust in each other, and how hungry we are to achieve the goals we set as a group.”

The group will be getting back together for pre-season training in the next few weeks, and then the first friendly is at Ellesmere Rangers on Saturday, July 6 (3pm).

Wycherley is the only goalkeeper currently on the Bucks’ books, and the 21-year-old added: “It sounds cliché to say I can’t get wait to get started again, but I genuinely can’t wait to get going.”

AFC Telford United Football Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards
Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @JoeEdwards_Star

Sports reporter for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News