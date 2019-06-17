AFC Telford sign Aaron Williams on two-year deal

The 25-year-old is the Bucks' third new signing of the summer and has played for Walsall, Peterborough and Newport County in the Football League.

Williams, from West Bromwich, has also scored at a regular rate for Rushall Olympic, Nuneaton and Brackley in non-league – and had a loan spell at the New Bucks Head in 2013.

"Signing Aaron shows how far we have come in such a short space of time," said Telford boss Gavin Cowan.

"Understandably, lots of clubs were in pursuit of his services but after numerous meetings between myself, Aaron and his family, he has decided AFC Telford United is the place for him.

"Every player we bring in has a strategic element to it, with Aaron’s signing being an obvious one with goals.

"He’s another piece of the jigsaw, and I am sure everyone with our club will welcome him with open arms.”

The signing comes shortly after the departure of Daniel Udoh – who was Telford's top scorer with 26 goals in all competitions last term – for Shrewsbury Town.

Cowan is now thought to be close to completing his squad for next season, as he said recently he wants 'four or five' fresh faces to come in.

Advertising

Winger Chris Lait and midfielder Adam Walker are the others who have joined the club, while the vast majority of last campaign's squad have been retained.

Williams's stint with the Bucks six years ago consisted of 10 appearances and four goals.

Three of those goals came in the form of a hat-trick at Ebbsfleet United – in the space of just 17 minutes.

Walsall then let him join Worcester City on a permanent deal after his Telford loan spell.

He spent a season there before prolific spells at Rushall and Nuneaton earned him a move to Peterborough.

Williams arrives having netted five goals in 32 appearances for Harrogate in the National League last term.