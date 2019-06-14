Steph Morley: Play-off spot must be the aim for AFC Telford

The Bucks enjoyed an impressive first campaign under the guidance of Gavin Cowan, only to agonisingly miss out on a top-seven finish on the final day.

Wing-back Morley reckons that heartbreak has only made them hungrier for success this time around and is confident they can go at least one better.

“Last year, nobody really expected anything, but this year there will be more expectation,” he said.

“We should be aiming for the play-offs at a minimum this season.

“To be in the top seven for so long and drop out was hard to take, but we should be stronger for it and a bit more ruthless at both ends of the pitch.”

Morley takes encouragement in the fact boss Cowan has been able to keep hold of most of last season’s squad.

The 32-year-old, one of the most experienced players on the club’s books, believes it says a lot about the culture which now exists at the New Bucks Head.

“It says a lot when 90 per cent have re-signed,” he said. “It says a lot about the set-up we have here.

“You look at the teams that tend to finish towards the top, they’re teams that have been together for a few years. That’s what we’re trying to achieve.”